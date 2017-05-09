The Product

Rimmel London Scandaleyes Bold Liquid Liner, $10 at drugstores nationwide.

The Promise

Achieve intense graphic eyes with this easy-to-apply liquid liner that boasts 24 hours of waterproof wear while still being easy to remove.

How it works

A ball-tip applicator allows for a more even application than traditional liquid liner brushes, and the highly pigmented formula delivers a rich colour that sets into a glossy finish.

How to use it

Line upper and/or lower lash lines as desired; let dry.

The bottom line

A look favoured by musical royalty past and present – from Siouxsie Sioux to Amy Winehouse and Nicki Minaj – lining eyes in thick, black liquid liner is a dramatic choice to be sure. If you’re not in the business of creating an on-stage alter ego, an inky eye may be out of your comfort zone, but I’d say it’s definitely worth experimenting with. I decided to debut Rimmel’s new liner at an “early morning meeting,” as suggested by the product’s press release. An 8:30 a.m. breakfast in Toronto’s well-to-do Summerhill neighbourhood is everything that my fantasy rock-star vibe is not, but I managed to pull it off with a dainty kitten flick at the outer corners of my eyes. The diameter of the ball-point tip left a thicker line than I’d typically wear during the day, and went on smoothest when I dotted it on, rather than drawing a line. It did wash off easily, and looked even better with a stage-ready smoky eye. Now at least my makeup has rock-star stamina.

