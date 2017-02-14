The Product

Sappho Essentials Liquid Foundation, $54 through thedetoxmarket.ca.

The Promise

This made-in-Canada foundation provides light-to-medium coverage with a featherweight feel that adds a soft glow to the skin. Its all-natural ingredients boast added anti-aging benefits.

How it works

Enriched with flavonoids, phytonutrients and antioxidants, the formula is vegan and cruelty free. A proprietary blend of herbs along with steam-distilled certified organic essential oils hydrates and conditions the skin while providing anti-inflammatory benefits.

How to use it

Shake well. Place a dot on the base of the forehead, cheeks and chin and blend outward with a foundation brush or your fingers.

The bottom line

While working on the set of television show The L Word, Canadian makeup artist JoAnn Fowler decided to formulate her own line of natural cosmetics when one of the stars came to her looking for makeup made without any harmful ingredients. The outcome, Sappho, is now a full range of natural vegan colour cosmetics and tools. A rebrand last November resulted in new product offerings and reformulations, including this foundation. Each shade is named for an actor Fowler has worked with; I matched with Mia Kirshner, the palest of the bunch. The nourishing formula is ideal for winter wear. A little goes a long way, and the coverage evened out my complexion without any heavy cakiness. The finish is soft and velvety, making it the perfect 1990s-esque complement to the Marc Jacobs babydoll dress currently on my wish list.

