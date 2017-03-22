Caitlin Agnew reports on the beauty industry's new supplemental approach to clearing your skin or fighting the signs of aging

The centuries-old quest for (eternal) youthfulness has most recently led to a culture of wellness, where a rising collective interest in personal health is evident in everything from the popularity of athletic apparel to the variety of gluten-free offerings at the supermarket. Now, skincare companies are promising age-defying, beautifying results from the inside out via supplements taken orally, whether through pill, powder or liquid form. These elixirs have been endorsed by a host of luminous celebrities including supermodel Elle MacPherson, who has her own line of supplements called WelleCo, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Kidman, a global ambassador for Australian supplements company Swisse Wellness.

One pioneer in this fountain-of-youth pursuit is Toronto-based skincare brand Deciem. The self-described “abnormal beauty company” offers a range of concentrated supplements called Fountain, which includes targeted products for beauty, lifestyle and energy ranging in price from $24 to $68. The ingredient lists read like a typical jar of face cream, containing things like resveratrol, silicon and hyaluronic acid, but instead come with instructions to take two teaspoons daily.

Company founder Brandon Truaxe says the ingestible range is part of a broader approach to addressing the skin’s health that goes beyond the traditional concept of what most of us associate with skincare. “Fountain targets what is under the skin, which is difficult to address topically in any easy way. Equally, it is nearly impossible for nutrition to reach upper layers of the skin,” he says. “In effect, the focus of both is more about better health and longevity above ‘skincare,’ but they are different in approach.”

Dr. Howard Murad is a California-based dermatologist whose skincare company follows his signature method of "Inclusive Health,” a multi-disciplinary practice that takes a whole-body approach to restoring skin. As part of his namesake range of skincare, which includes acne treatments, anti-aging products and sunscreens, Murad offers a few supplements in pill form. Available in the U.S. at Sephora, these pills feature ingredients like vitamin A, zinc and amino acids to help address aging-related skin concerns, cellulite and non-cystic acne.

Murad points out that topical products, while necessary for any treatment regimen, only address the epidermis – the superficial, upper layer of the skin – and don’t penetrate deep enough to reach the dermis. “The dermis provides nourishment to the surface layer, so we need to keep it healthy by ingestion with the food we eat and supplements,” he says. “The nutrients in supplements don’t just go to the skin, they go to every cell of your body – skin cells, brain cell, heart cells and everything else. Every cell in your body is connected so you need a comprehensive approach to skincare, which will ultimately deliver the best results for your skin and wellbeing.”

THIS WEEK’S STYLE HAPPENINGS

Three footwear giants are celebrating big news this week. Vancouver-based John Fluevog opens the doors to a new Edmonton store on March 23 at 10330 82nd Ave. NW. On March 25, Nike will celebrate 30 years of Air Max with its annual Air Max Day and the launch of the new Air VaporMax shoe. That same day, J.Crew launches its coffee-inspired collaboration with New Balance . The “Cortado” 997 sneakers will be available exclusively online and at the J.Crew Robson Street store in Vancouver.

opens the doors to a new Edmonton store on March 23 at 10330 82nd Ave. NW. On March 25, will celebrate 30 years of Air Max with its annual Air Max Day and the launch of the new Air VaporMax shoe. That same day, launches its coffee-inspired collaboration with . The “Cortado” 997 sneakers will be available exclusively online and at the J.Crew Robson Street store in Vancouver. The ecommerce world saw an exciting new player enter the scene earlier this month with the launch of The Modist . Catering to consumers who want in-season luxury fashion choices that respect their preference for modesty, the London- and Dubai-based site ships to more than 75 countries including Canada and stocks designer labels like Mary Katrantzou, Christopher Kane and Marni. Fore more information, visit www.themodist.com.

. Catering to consumers who want in-season luxury fashion choices that respect their preference for modesty, the London- and Dubai-based site ships to more than 75 countries including Canada and stocks designer labels like Mary Katrantzou, Christopher Kane and Marni. Fore more information, visit www.themodist.com. Montreal-based fashion house Art-A-Porter has tapped printing technology from Epson for its locally made garments. Fusing art and fashion, their T-shirts, dresses, tops and more are made using dye-sublimation printing, a technique that uses heat to transfer dye onto materials for crisp, high-quality images that last longer than traditional fabric printing. For more information, visit www.art-a-porter.com.

