The Product

Sebastian Professional Dark Oil, $44.98, www.sebastianprofessional.com.

The Promise

Combining the industry’s latest technology with the natural benefits of botanical oils, this hair oil will replenish hair from the inside out and deliver superior shine.

How it works

High molecular weight polymers bolstered by sandalwood, cedar wood and argan oil penetrate hair, smooth the cuticle and boost shine from inside the hair shaft. Hair is left twice as smooth for up to 48 hours. DiffusX technology allows the oil to glide on the hair surface and penetrate immediately without any oily residue, facilitating even distribution. Both elements combine to provide weightless texture and shine, and make for a formula that can be layered on without weighing down hair. It also provides UV protection.

How to use it

Apply 1 to 2 pumps to dry or damp hair, starting in the mid-lengths and through the ends. Style as usual.

The bottom line

Some people don’t like change. In fact, if they don’t follow the same routine day in and day out, it really throws them off. These are the brush your teeth for exactly two minutes every morning people. The chicken salad everyday for lunch folks. The lather, rinse and repeaters. Me? Sometimes I brush for one and a half minutes, I eat chicken salad for breakfast and I don’t repeat. In other words, I’m a rebel. I also throw caution to the wind when it comes to my beauty routine because I’m certain that there’s always a life-altering hair product lurking around the corner. I embrace change, people. Unfortunately, this product is not a conduit of change. I didn’t notice any difference to my hair when I used it. Sure, it was a bit shinier — it is an oil, after all — but there was no long-lasting effect and no reduction in frizz. It smells great, so if you’re looking to buy yourself another shampoo-free day you can always run some of this through your hair. Of course, if you’re a Routine Rita, lather, rinse, repeat and go about your regularly scheduled business.

