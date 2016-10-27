The Product

Shu Uemura Art of Hair Urban Moisture Collection, $46 to $66 each, at salons and shuuemura.ca.

The Promise

To nourish hair that’s been affected by the hazards of urban environments (e.g. pollution), leaving it feeling smoother and looking healthier.

How it works

The gentle Hydro-Nourishing shampoo and conditioner detangle and soften hair, reducing dullness and the potential for future breakage, while the rich Treatment gives hair a boost of extra nourishment. The bi-phase Double Serum contains antioxidant-rich vitamin E and a UV filter to shield hair from environmental aggressors. Botanical extracts including moringa and red micro-algae offer natural purifying and healing properties.

How to use it

Shampoo and condition as usual. Apply the Hydro-Nourishing Treatment to clean, damp hair and leave for five to 10 minutes before rinsing off. The Double Serum can be applied to damp hair before styling and to the ends of dry hair.

The bottom line

I’m not particularly worried about what the air of downtown Toronto is doing to my hair, or my health. It would be a very different story if I lived somewhere like Beijing, where a recent daily Air Quality Index sat at 222 in the “very unhealthy” range. On that same day, Toronto, meanwhile, was at 16, or “good.” That said, my fine hair is prone to dryness, dullness and limpness, something I’ve long attributed to genetics and over-styling. I first tried out this shampoo and conditioner on the day I was to be photographed for a work obligation. As soon as I’d finished blow-drying that morning, I knew it was going to be a good hair day. My hair immediately felt softer, more supple and had more body, something my limp locks could definitely use. A few days later, using the treatment once again, I noticed an improvement on my ends. Often crunchy, they now felt more flexible. Shu Uemura always delivers on its promise of a luxe hair-care experience and the Urban Moisture collection is no exception.

Report Typo/Error