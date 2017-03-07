If you follow any beauty vloggers or makeup artists on social media, you’ve likely seen an increasing number of powder-dusted faces over the past few months. While the application technique known as “baking” has long been popular among makeup experts and drag queens, it’s currently making its way onto store shelves in mass retailers as brands aim to cash in on the booming beauty trend.



Put simply, baking is when you apply a generous amount of loose translucent powder on top of your foundation and concealer, leave it for five to 10 minutes to allow the heat from your face to set the makeup, and then dust off the excess powder for a smooth, long-lasting finish.

Kim Kardashian is one celebrity who has popularized baking as a makeup technique. (Mike Windle/Getty Images for LACMA)

The technique dates as far back as ancient Egypt and the Victorian era, says CoverFX global ambassador Derek Selby. “In more recent times, we have seen it on TV shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race and on celebrities like Kim Kardashian.” Aside from minimizing makeup creasing and highlighting the skin, “[baking] is also very popular due to its visual effect on social media platforms,” he says.



Bailey Van Der Veen, regional trainer for NYX Professional Makeup Canada, agrees. “[Baking] has been getting a lot of buzz these days because it’s new to 99 per cent of the population,” she says.

Clockwise from top right: Rodial’s Baking Brush, $46 at Murale (www.murale.ca); NYX Cosmetics Canada HD Photogenic Concealer Wand, $5 at NYX Cosmetics stores and nyxcosmetics.com; CoverFX Perfect Setting Powder, $42 at www.coverfx.ca.

CoverFX, which is based in Toronto, recently introduced its Perfect Setting Powder, a sheer product that’s described on the brand’s website as “perfect for baking.” U.K.-based Rodial brings its own Baking Powder to Canada this month (see Test Counter, above, for our beauty editor’s take on the product), along with a complementary Baking Brush, which is specifically designed to lift loose powder particles.



According to Rodial’s expert makeup artist Gemma Wheatcroft, baking your makeup is, in fact, a cakewalk. “Baking can be done in a few simple steps,” she says, adding, “As long as you prep your skin properly, all skin types can carry it off.”

If you have oily or blemish-prone skin, start with a mattifying lotion or primer, says Wheatcroft. Likewise, if you have dry or aging skin, use an exfoliating cleanser, followed by a moisturizer, eye cream and plumping primer, she advises.

Bear in mind that baking is typically used for television and stage performances, meaning it’s better suited for special occasions and photo opportunities than for everyday life. “Baking really is a heavy-duty makeup [look], so I would avoid packing on too much powder for daytime,” Van Der Veen says.