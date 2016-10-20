David Bowie performs live on stage at Earls Court Arena in London on May 12, 1973, during the Ziggy Stardust tour. Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

DAVID BOWIE

When he emerged as glitter-covered persona Ziggy Stardust, Bowie’s fame reached a fanatical new level. The singer introduced glam rock to the world with his outrageous makeup looks, and a generation discovered the possibilities of image and identity.

David Sylvian, Oct. 30, 1979. Lichfield/Lichfield/Getty Images

DAVID SYLVIAN

As an early example of the New Wave music movement’s mixture of romance and dandyism, Japan’s frontman David Sylvian was called “the most beautiful man in the world.” His sex appeal was broad, in part due to the fact that he partnered a fully made-up face with strict British suiting.

Dean Stockings

BOY GEORGE

Blending the worlds of reggae, soul and pop music and blurring the boundaries between genders, George Alan O’Dowd once embraced bold beauty – brightly coloured cheekbones, penciled-in eyebrows and ruby lips. Expect to see a more subtle look when Culture Club plays in Toronto and Ottawa in November.

ROBERT SMITH

The Cure’s eternally lovestruck singer adopted a novel signature visage of bright red lips and darkened eyes that matched the sometimes grim subject matter of his songs. Along with Peter Murphy of the group Bauhaus, Smith ushered the goth look into the collective conscious.

Singer Jared Leto arrives at the Los Premios MTV Latin America 2007 at the Palacio De Los Deportes, Oct. 18, 2007, in Mexico City. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

JARED LETO

As the newest campaign star for Gucci’s Guilty fragrance, Leto has most recently expressed a more fluid gender ideal sporting the brand’s eccentric clothing. While touring with his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, Leto wore dark eyeliner to make his mark.

Peter Brant, Jr. and Harry Brant attend the 7th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Skylight at Moynihan Station on June 9, 2016. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

HARRY AND PETER BRANT JR.

The offspring of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and mogul Peter M. Brant, these Manhattan-based brothers are no strangers to the lifestyles of the outré and ultra glamorous. No surprise, then, that they launched a line of unisex makeup with M.A.C Cosmetics this year.