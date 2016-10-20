Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns
DAVID BOWIE
When he emerged as glitter-covered persona Ziggy Stardust, Bowie’s fame reached a fanatical new level. The singer introduced glam rock to the world with his outrageous makeup looks, and a generation discovered the possibilities of image and identity.
Lichfield/Lichfield/Getty Images
DAVID SYLVIAN
As an early example of the New Wave music movement’s mixture of romance and dandyism, Japan’s frontman David Sylvian was called “the most beautiful man in the world.” His sex appeal was broad, in part due to the fact that he partnered a fully made-up face with strict British suiting.
Dean Stockings
BOY GEORGE
Blending the worlds of reggae, soul and pop music and blurring the boundaries between genders, George Alan O’Dowd once embraced bold beauty – brightly coloured cheekbones, penciled-in eyebrows and ruby lips. Expect to see a more subtle look when Culture Club plays in Toronto and Ottawa in November.
ROBERT SMITH
The Cure’s eternally lovestruck singer adopted a novel signature visage of bright red lips and darkened eyes that matched the sometimes grim subject matter of his songs. Along with Peter Murphy of the group Bauhaus, Smith ushered the goth look into the collective conscious.
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
JARED LETO
As the newest campaign star for Gucci’s Guilty fragrance, Leto has most recently expressed a more fluid gender ideal sporting the brand’s eccentric clothing. While touring with his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, Leto wore dark eyeliner to make his mark.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
HARRY AND PETER BRANT JR.
The offspring of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and mogul Peter M. Brant, these Manhattan-based brothers are no strangers to the lifestyles of the outré and ultra glamorous. No surprise, then, that they launched a line of unisex makeup with M.A.C Cosmetics this year.