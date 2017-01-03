The Product

Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer, $38 exclusively at Sephora and available February at Holt Renfrew, Hudson’s Bay, Murale, Nordstrom and through www.narscosmetics.com.

The Promise

Available in 16 shades with varying undertones, Nars’ highest coverage concealer yet delivers a natural-looking, long-lasting and lightweight finish that blurs, conceals and smooths imperfections while providing long-term anti-aging benefits.

How it works

Spherical surface powders absorb and refract light, giving a soft-focus effect and flexible elastomers (a polymer that has an elastic effect, rubber is one example) stretch and blend while staying connected to resist settling into fine lines and pores. A dose of skincare-level ingredients, including peptides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pores, hydrate skin and protect from environmental damage.

How to use it

Dab on with your finger where needed and blend.

The bottom line

Rumour has it that French girls don’t use concealer. Adding to the litany of advice on how to replicate the effortlessly chic lifestyle of Parisian women – no blow outs, no manicures, no gym memberships – Vogue.com advises flaunting the dark circles under your eye (apparently it’s romantic to look tired). Nars founder, CEO and South of France native François Nars has incorporated this ethos into his new concealer, which is not meant to hide your complexion but rather “reveal who you are,” according to the product’s press release. It’s a line that has me wondering what my face says about who I am. Do my under eyes reveal a charming mark of experience, someone successful in her field who enjoys a rich social life? Or do they betray a woman who works too much, worrying about building a career in a troubled industry and making up for it with too many aimless late nights? Rather than cakey coverage, the blurring effect of this concealer softens and smooths skin for a flattering finish I’d consider to be an enhancement rather than a cover-up in the traditional sense. Whatever my face is telling the world, I’ve got nothing to hide – but a little blurring around the edges adds a welcome je ne sais quoi.

Report Typo/Error