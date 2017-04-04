Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

La Prairie White Cavia Illuminating Pearl Infusion (La Prairie)

Caitlin Agnew

The Product

La Prairie White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion, $685 at Holt Renfrew, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and La Prairie.

The Promise

This serum reduces redness, age spots and dullness caused by environmental aggressors to reveal a brightened lift within four weeks.

How it works

The liquid gel surrounding the pearls contains diglucosyl gallic acid (DGA), an ingredient that inhibits pigmentation and redness. The encapsulated pearls possess a mix of ingredients to target the three barriers to a glowing complexion, including golden caviar extract to help increase firmness and elasticity; a stable, oil-soluble form of vitamin C to reduce the appearance of dark spots; and an anti-pollution matrix to protect from the effects of atmospheric pollutants.

How to use it

Apply to face with fingertips morning and evening, allowing the serum to absorb before applying your moisturizer.

The Bottom Line

La Prairie is a line born of luxury, based out of a swish Swiss spa located on the picturesque shores of Lake Geneva. It makes sense that the brand came of age in the 1980s, a moment of delirious excess when the idea of putting caviar on your face helped pave the way for our obsession with rare, over-the-top skincare ingredients. With its latest offering, La Prairie builds on its White Caviar Illuminating collection with an equally OTT pearl-encapsulated infusion. Letting this product set after application, I could really feel it firming up my skin, almost forming an invisible web of netting – like a waist-trainer for my face. To gravity’s attempts to take its toll on my visage, I have only one thing to say: Not on my Swiss watch.

