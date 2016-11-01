Sweat it out
“May The Bridges I Burn Light The Way.” It’s a cynical statement, but when upstart label Vetements emblazoned it on a sharp-shouldered hoodie, its designer surely knew slavish street style stars would delight in wearing it despite a $1,400 price tag. A slew of similarly novel sweatshirts will elevate lazy Sundays, and their cost warrants wearing the pieces outside your house. Carol Lim and Humberto Leon of Opening Ceremony teamed up with Esprit for a collaboration that includes a bright logo hoodie smacking of nostalgia. Likewise, Off-White’s bright blue-and-green sweatshirt features decals reminiscent of collegiate cover-ups. For a capsule collection to celebrate his brand’s 10th anniversary, Christopher Kane created four sweatshirts with designs that are a somewhat normcore nod to his past. Think of the look as high design meets hibernation.