Fred W. McDarrah/Getty Images
Short cuts
Bob Dylan may have recently been named a Nobel laureate, but his status as a style icon has long been recognized. Historically, Dylan’s key wardrobe staples comprised of quirky shirts, slick jackets, trim trousers and a cool pair of boots with a slight heel, the likes of which are in abundance this season. While Frye and John Fluevog offer earthier takes, Aldo, Poppy Barley and Chloé have added more height, and details like patchworked leather and contrasting piping. Topshop’s floral Chelsea boots will keep a spring in your step. Marc Jacobs took a glam approach with a glittery gold boot fit for taking centre stage. Times may change, but the appeal of these booties will remain for years to come. – Odessa Paloma Parker