Recently named a finalist in the LVMH prize for Young Fashion Designers, Molly Goddard amped up a sheer frock, done in her signature tulle fabrication, with a jolt of neon.

Molly Goddard dress, $1,075, Suecomma Bonnie sandals, $284 at Nordstrom ( www.nordstrom.com). Necklace, $610 through www.maria-black.com. Socks, $8 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).



Graphic content

Canadian Sarah Donofrio’s line features pieces done in prints of her own making, including this geometric crepe de chine blouse – a prim complement to the Portland-based designer’s sheer metallic trousers.

Top, $200 (U.S.), pants, $200 (U.S.), scarf, $80 (U.S.) through www.oneimaginarygirl.com. Shelleys shoes, $178.95 at Nordstrom. Socks, $8 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay. Earrings, $230 through www.maria-black.com.





Track star



A nod to the decade’s obsession with activewear is found this season in New York label Electric Feather’s slouchy separates. To elevate a casual ensemble, add the brand’s oversized chrome-coloured tunic or bandeau.



Top, $594 (U.S.), jacket, $746 (U.S.), pants, $354 (U.S.), bandeau, $160 (U.S.) through www.electricfeathers.com. Socks, $8 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay. Suecomma Bonnie shoes, $ 286 at Nordstrom. Earrings, £225 through www.studiouribe.co.uk.



Animal instinct

Estonian Roberta Einer launched her London-based label after graduating from the University of Westminister in 2015. Not one to shy away from eclectic embellishments and outrageous patterns, her jacquard frock has a playful vibe.

Dress, $1,610 through www.robertaeiner.com. Ring, $225 through www.maria-black.com. Suecomma Bonnie shoes, $232 at Nordstrom. Socks, $8 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay.





Ruff stuff

Launched in 2016, Maggie Marilyn is a New Zealand-based line that focuses on luxurious pieces with a sense of whimsy. The brand’s silver stovepipe slacks with New Romantic-era ruffle detailing is a perfect example of its fanciful ethos.

Paskal top, $535, Shelleys shoes, $154.95, Chelsea28 socks, $14 at Nordstrom. Pants, price on request through www.maggiemarilyn.com. Bracelet, £295 through www.studiouribe.co.uk.



Shine on





Malene Oddershede Bach utilized high-shine fabrics in saturated hues in her spring 2017 collection, recalling an Eighties obsession with glossy glamour. Her cobalt blue jacket and dress are nods to retro pieces, yet they feel totally fresh and modern.

Dress, $950, jacket, $980 through www.maleneoddershedebach.com. Socks, $8 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay. Shelleys shoes, $154.95 at Nordstrom. Necklace, £395 through www.studiouribe.co.uk.







PHOTO SHOOT CREDITS: Makeup & hair by Sabrina Rinaldi for P1M.ca/M.A.C Cosmetics/Oribe. Model: Rachel MacKnight at Dulcedo Models Management.