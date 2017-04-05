Don’t skirt the issue; these pieces are just what your spring wardrobe needs
Topshop Matchstick asymmetrical midi skirt, $80 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay.
Marni garland-print asymmetric jacquard-silk skirt, $1,515.
Penelope floral silk skirt, $330 at Reiss.
Rosetta Getty white striped scarf hem skirt, $880 (U.S.).
Sacai Cole asymmetric pleated striped cotton skirt, $1,000 (U.S.)
Vejas asymmetrical handkerchief skirt, $640 at Space Lab at Nordstrom.
Maticevski Alumnus skirt, $2,065 (U.S.).