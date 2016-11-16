David Wesik, Wesgroup Properties’ vice president of operations and corporate development. Kim Stallknecht

Canuck Place Children’s hospice hosted its 12th annual Gift of Time Gala on Oct. 15 and $1.1-million was raised, setting a new fundraising record for the B.C.-based organization. The impressive sum will support the important work of the hospice: As British Columbia’s key paediatric palliative care provider, with hospice locations in Vancouver and Abbotsford, Canuck Place cares for more than 650 newborns, children and teens who, with their families, are battling life threatening illnesses. At Canuck Place, traditional forms of medicine such as in-house clinical care and pain and symptom management go hand-in-hand with family support and recreational therapy through arts and education.

Emily Lazare, president at B.C.-based branding and creative firm Green Grass Productions, and Shanni Eckford, COO at Kootenay Holdings, served as this year’s event co-chairs, and with the help of a 20-person committee, the event, which drew over 550 guests, sold out early. The evening had all the traditional gala markings: a live auction of rare wines led by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, dance and musical performances and a DJ. The most memorable attendee was Michaela Evanow, whose daughter, Florence, passed away during her time in the Canuck Place program. Evanow courageously took to the stage alongside her husband Jason, and spoke of her family’s experience caring for a child with spinal muscular atrophy type 1 and the important role that Canuck Place played during the most difficult time of their lives.

Among those out to support Canuck Place: Global BC’s Sophie Lui, who served as the evening’s emcee; Ron Stevenson, president of the evening’s presenting sponsor Ledcor Group of Companies, and his wife Sharon; Travelers Group of Companies founder and CEO Jim Case; and past gala co-chair Lindsay Geheran.

Frances Graham, John Nsabimana, David Morley, Britt Giuffre at the Water for Life Gala in Calgary. Bill Pringle

A couple weeks earlier and a little further east, Calgarians were out to support the 24th annual UNICEF Water for Life Gala on Oct. 1, a must-attend event on the city’s fall social calendar and the most successful UNICEF gala in Canada. The evening, co-chaired by Andrea Gerencser and Hanita Simard and honorary chaired by Sue Riddell Rose, Perpetual Energy Inc.’s president and CEO, took place at the Hyatt Regency and raised an impressive $922,000 – money that will support UNICEF’s work in rural Mongolia as well as in 10 remote villages in Chad (there are still 1.8 billion people around the world who lack access to safe and sustainable sources of water). Taking to the stage to deliver the evening’s inspiring keynote address was UNICEF Canada Ambassador John Nsabimana, a remarkable man born in Rwanda, who spoke of his extraordinary journey of survival as a child forced to flee to Uganda at the age of seven during the genocide, and later, life in a refugee camp for 11 years before immigrating to Canada.

Among those in attendance raising funds for clean water: Wayne Whitlock, partner at Bennett Jones LLP, and his wife Penny; Alberta Medical Association’s past president Dr. Michael Giuffre and his wife Heather; John Cordeau, Q.C., and his wife Madame Justice Carolyn Phillips; UNICEF patron and Global Public Affairs president and CEO Randy Pettipas and his wife, Luba; and Unicef Canada president and CEO David Morley.

Jennifer Payette and Suzanne Rogers. NOLAN BRYANT

Bridgepoint Active Healthcare, which is part of the Sinai Health System, hosted its annual midday jewel-filled happening on Oct. 28 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto. The Great Jewellery Heist, now in its sixth year, collects jewellery of every sort from a plethora of generous donors and then auctions the pieces off in support of Bridgepoint’s advance care and research for those living with complex health conditions. Terry Brenner, of Toronto-based !Xam Diamonds, made a custom diamond-encrusted piece inspired by Bridgepoint’s stunning (and very un-hospital-like) facade, which was designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects. To my left at lunch was fashion plate and animal lover Sylvia Mantella, who scored a stunning jewel-covered elephant in the live auction, which was led by Globe Style’s own Jeanne Beker, and to my right was Catherine Nugent, one of Toronto’s great connectors who works as Bridgepoint’s senior development officer. Seated nearby was Gucci-clad socialite Suzanne Rogers, mother-daughter dynamo Vonna and Jenna Bitove, glitter girls Cathy Bratty and Carole Grafstein, CEO and president of Hermès Canada Jennifer Carter, decorator Lee Wells, author Velvet Haney, jeweller Alan Anderson, and the event’s emcee Bloomberg TV’s Amanda Lang. Also on hand was event chair Veni Iozzo, senior vice-president of communications and public affairs at CIBC; the hospital’s associate CEO and chief transformation officer Marian Walsh; and Dr. Gary Newton, Sinai Health System’s recently appointed president and CEO.