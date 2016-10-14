The Canadian Art Foundation’s 21st annual fundraiser on Sept. 22 took on a new format this year, complete with a downtown feel thanks to its new venue: Andrew Richard Designs, a lofty furniture store turned event space after dusk. The evening took on a club feel and guests, keen for post-summer catchups, took

to it, enjoying low lighting and cushy banquettes, lots of music, food by Harbord Room chef Cory Vitiello, and only a sprinkling of speeches. The event was so nightclub-like that at one point I saw artist Michael Snow, the night’s honouree, covering his ears. True to Canadian Art Foundation galas past, though, were two key elements: the works of art up for auction and the guest list – a potent mix of artists, and the patrons and gallerists who support them.

The crowd settled after Stephen Ranger of Waddington’s Auction House took to the stage – gavel in hand – to raise serious funds. It was an illustration by Snow that caused the most excitement, and as eager hands waved about the price went up, up, up well past the $18,000 mark, funds that support the Canadian Art Foundation’s national initiatives including talks, gallery tours, publishing Canada’s most widely read art magazine and, more broadly, fostering Canadian talent.

There were 48 works in total, selected by a committee of 15 notable members, including co-chairs Gareth Brown-Jowett, director of Toronto’s Division Gallery, and curator Stefan Hancherow, as well as former fashion designer Jeremy Laing and The Drake Hotel’s curator Mia Nielsen. Ten of the works were auctioned live, while the remainder were left hanging to attract silent bids. Among the art were pieces from emerging artists including Chloe Wise, who works in New York, Miles Gertler, and Hanna Hur, who was recently shortlisted in the RBC Canadian Painting Competition. Pieces from familiar names like Kris Knight (whose new solo show opened last week at Galerie Alain Gutharc in Paris), Alberta-born Chris Cran and Suzy Lake were also included.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief David Balzer was on hand and former executive director of the foundation and publisher of Canadian Art Ann Webb, now head of contemporary culture at The Royal Ontario Museum, and Jill Birch, former CEO of the foundation and publisher of the magazine, were out to support. Also out was the dashing chair of the Sobey Art Foundation, Rob Sobey; Realstar Group chairman Jonas Prince and his wife, Lynda; the elegant Sarah Macdonald; RBC art curator Robin Anthony; Marc Mayer, director of The National Gallery of Canada; Oakville Galleries director Matthew Hyland; art enthusiast Sue Kidd; Eleanor Shen, who sits on Canadian Art’s board of directors; the AGO’s curator of modern and contemporary art, Kitty Scott; artist Kent Monkman; David Liss, artistic director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada; painter Rundi Phelan and her daughter Jennen, who sits on the organization’s board; Mary-Dailey Desmarais, curator of International Modern Art at Musée des Beaux-Arts de Montréal; executive advisor at The Blackstone Group, Andrew Lapham and his wife Caroline; and AGO director and CEO Stephan Jost.