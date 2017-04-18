In celebration of Canada’s sesquicentennial, two distinctly Canadian brands, the Drake General Store and Bata Shoes, are releasing a limited-edition version of the 1970s-era Bata Bullets sneaker. Available during the Bata Heritage takeover at the Drake General Store’s Toronto flagship, on until May 14, only 200 pairs will be produced.

The black and white canvas sneaker marks Bata’s Canadian homecoming. Founded in the Czech Republic in 1894, Bata relocated to Frankford, Ont., prior to the Second World War and operated there until 2000. While the brand maintains an innovation lab and the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto, its headquarters are now located in Switzerland.

“This is our small way of participating in the celebrations and wanting to show Canadians a bit of their history, even if we’re no longer present in Canada at a retail level,” says Charles Pignal, the Singapore-based Bata Heritage director and great-grandson of company founder Tomas Bata. “Canada is still a big part of our history and our international culture. We feel there’s a great opportunity for Bata to come back, and there’s a lot of nostalgia for the brand. People love its authenticity and history.”

The footwear partnership also marks the beginning of a series of partnerships for the Drake General Store. With seven locations across Canada, the retailer will be releasing reinterpretations of its apothecary cross logo – originally inspired by the neon beacon spotted on European pharmacies ­– on goods made with other brands for its +collaboration series, including a set of swim trunks made by Toronto-based beachwear brand Bather.

“When we were thinking about collabs, we came up with the idea that, whether we’re working with an artist or a shoe producer, we’ll really use our cross as inspiration,” says Drake General Store co-founder Carlo Colacci. Like the iconic Hudson’s Bay stripes, which have adorned everything from Teva sandals to a Smythe coat, the Drake General Store logo is on track to become emblematic of a new generation of Canadian style.

As a pioneering force in lending a newfound cachet to the country’s image, the Drake General Store helped pave the way for a wave of Canadiana cool incorporating brands like Peace Collective and the Tuck Shop Trading Co. “Eight years ago, we were really limited to souvenir type shops that were not really designed well,” says Colacci. Instead, the Drake took a modern, design-centric approach to patriotic merchandise while maintaining a sense of nostalgia. “As a brand and also in our design, we are really proud to showcase that we’re Canadian.”

