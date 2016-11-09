I love parties that take over unusual spaces; venues that for one night create a sense of discovery and the feeling that access is otherwise forbidden. A room can almost feel like another guest, someone new to explore, to get to know. In the case of LOOK2016, a highly anticipated and well-attended event on Oct. 22 that supported the establishment of the Contemporary Calgary museum, the space that created that sense of mystique for this out-of-town guest was the Centennial Planetarium. Come 2018, it will be a permanent and significant home for contemporary art in Western Canada.

A few hours before the big event was to set to take place, as Pierre Arpin, Contemporary Calgary’s director and chief executive officer, and event planner Derek MacDonald toured me around the venue, which first opened for star gazing in 1967, I could see the potential beyond the brutalist-style building’s decaying walls and general down-at-heel appearance. The building is austere, but with its history as a space for education, a sense of exploration still lingers.

Not long after my tour, dinner was served for 120 arts-minded big givers – many supporters of the organization from its inception – which began as a collaboration between three visual arts partners: the Art Gallery of Calgary, the Institute of Modern and Contemporary Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art, along with Calgary’s passionate arts community.

Jay Mehr, who is the president of Shaw Communications and chairs the museum’s board, and his wife, gallery owner Viviane Mehr (her charming gallery VivianeArt on 11 Street SW is just blocks from the site of the soon-to-be museum), put together a wonderful table where I was seated. Across from me was artist Kim Dorland, who donated a piece to the evening’s live auction; near him was legendary art critic and Border Crossings magazine founder Robert Enright and his wife Meeka Walsh, a critic and curator who has edited the magazine since 1993; and to my left was Janet Werner, the Winnipeg-born, Montreal-based artist whose works are part of several public collections and who also contributed to the auction. Rounding out the table was Diane Landry, whose motorized installation work Solo Knight III was auctioned later in the evening. Brett McDermott, the chef behind Calgary restaurant Our Daily Brett was on food duty, as wine and conversation flowed, and later, after course number two, The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik took to the stage and spoke, in his distinctly pragmatic way, about art or rather the importance of art – a fitting subject that seemed to resonate following the recession and a decline in philanthropic dollars in the city. Art, as a connector and reflector of the times, seems more important than ever.

Later, a larger group joined dinner patrons for a chat between Gopnik and actor, writer and arts champion Steve Martin. Martin even played his banjo to great applause. Post chat, it was auction time, with a trove of works up for silent auction lining the walls. While cocktails were being served, a dozen or so more substantial pieces were included in a live auction led by the Stephen Ranger of Waddington’s. A Chris Cran fetched $21,000. Corus Entertainment’s Julie Shaw took home a David Thauberger. A piece by Calgary artist Ron Moppett went for $16,000 and a pair of mixed media collages from local artist Ryan Sluggett sold for $13,000, all funds that will support the transformation of the Centennial Planetarium and the museum’s current programs.

Among those out to support the museum: philanthropists Morris and Ann Dancyger, who co-chaired the gala; Holt Renfrew’s divisional vice president and general manager Debra Kerr; Alberta College of Art and Design board chair Carol Ryder; leading Calgary philanthropist Ann McCaig; television personality and LOOK2016 host Elaine “Lainey” Lui; the western Canada president of National Bank’s Private Banking 1859 Meghan Meger; Contemporary Calgary board member Natasha Pashak and the museum’s senior curator Lisa Baldissera.

Back in Toronto on Oct. 27, it was the opening night preview for Art Toronto, Canada’s international contemporary and modern art fair, that got the creative crowd out. Founded in 2000, leading Canadian and international galleries gather to present works to collectors over the fair’s four days. The preview, which is usually well attended, acts a fundraiser, too. It has raised over $5-million in 15 years for the Art Gallery of Ontario.

This year’s Art Toronto once again explored works from Latin America, presenting a second instalment of FOCUS: Latin America, this time in collaboration with curator Isabela Villanueva. Included in the exhibition were galleries from Peru, Spain, Venezuela and Argentina, and among the highlights were Santiago-born photographer Paz Errazuriz’s snapshots Untitled (Serie Tango) from 1986 shown by Madrid-based gallery Espacio Minimo.

Out, about, taking in and talking art: AGO director Stephan Jost; a plethora of artists including Tony Scherman, Margaret Priest, Edward Burtynsky and Michael Snow; VP and head of Christie’s Canada Brett Sherlock; art adviser Staunton Bowen; business types including Richard Ivey, David Fleck and Larry Tanenbaum; architect Alex Josephson; gallerist Shirley Morales of Ltd Los Angeles; decorator David Rollins and painter Andrea Bolley; Porter Airlines CEO Robert Deluce and his wife Catherine; philanthropist Emmanuelle Gattuso; collecting couples including Barry and Debra Campbell and Jack and Beverly Creed; and Scrap Metal Gallery’s Joe Shlesinger and Samara Walbohm.