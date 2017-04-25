FASHION
Local love
With Mother’s Day only a few weeks away, there’s no shortage of Canadian-made goodies that would warm her heart. Royal watchers may recognize the handiwork of Shelley MacDonald, the Yukon-based jewellery designer whose pieces were worn by Kate Middleton during her trip to Canada. Equally eye-catching is Lajoie’s vibrant orange wallet, which is crafted in its Montreal studio. Quebec retailer Simons has partnered with perfumer Ruby Brown to create three new scents that will launch exclusively at their stores on May 4. Vancouver’s Cursor & Thread offers a cheery graphic bandana made with organic cotton. And Erin Tracy’s stunning Starburst earrings – a combination of 10-karat yellow gold, crystals and chalcedony – are handmade in Toronto, proving you don’t have to go far to give a great gift.