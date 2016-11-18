CRAFT SHOW



While woolly textures normally connote humble warmth, Prabal Gurung’s funnel-necked collage of unique weaves is decidedly luxe and cool.

Prabal Gurung sweater, $1,250, skirt, $1,125 through www.prabalgurung.com.

BUBBLING UP

To create its unique surface pattern, balls of marled yarn are gathered in three-dimensional pods on this cropped crewneck.

IP sweater, $930 at Nordstrom. Isabel Marant Etoile jeans, $425 at Holt Renfrew ( www.holtrenfrew.com). Scarf, $115 at COS (www.cosstores.com).

LAYER TAKE

As temperatures drop, pile on a mix of pieces such as Chanel’s grommeted wrap and an oversized J.Crew jumper in bubble-gum pink.

J. Crew Collection sweater, $630 at J.Crew ( www.jcrew.com). Cardigan and arm warmers, price on request at Chanel (www.chanel.com). BP scarf, $35 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com).

TRUE BLUE

Though the Michael Kors collection is best known for the colour camel and sporty separates, it often produces some of the season’s softest – and most covetable – sweaters.

Michael Kors Collection sweater, $1,395 at Michael Kors ( www.michaelkors.ca). Stella McCartney jeans, $585 at Holt Renfrew. Shirt, $139.95 at Club Monaco. Chantelles flats, €170 through www.mychantelles.com.

CABLE WIT

Traditional cable-knitting is blown up on this Dries Van Noten piece, lending the pattern a graphic quality. Dries Van Noten sweater vest, $2,130, shirt, $490 through www.driesvannoten.com. Cashmere scarf, $398 at Club Monaco (www.clubmonaco.ca).

FLORAL NOTE

A classic cardigan in a deep orange hue benefits from the addition of an embroidered flower in eye-catching blue.

Christopher Kane cardigan, $895 through www.christopherkane.com. Karla Colletto swimsuit, $346 through www.karlacolletto.com.

