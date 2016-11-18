CRAFT SHOW
While woolly textures normally connote humble warmth, Prabal Gurung’s funnel-necked collage of unique weaves is decidedly luxe and cool.
BUBBLING UP
To create its unique surface pattern, balls of marled yarn are gathered in three-dimensional pods on this cropped crewneck.
LAYER TAKE
As temperatures drop, pile on a mix of pieces such as Chanel’s grommeted wrap and an oversized J.Crew jumper in bubble-gum pink.
TRUE BLUE
Though the Michael Kors collection is best known for the colour camel and sporty separates, it often produces some of the season’s softest – and most covetable – sweaters.
CABLE WIT
Traditional cable-knitting is blown up on this Dries Van Noten piece, lending the pattern a graphic quality. Dries Van Noten sweater vest, $2,130, shirt, $490 through www.driesvannoten.com. Cashmere scarf, $398 at Club Monaco (www.clubmonaco.ca).
FLORAL NOTE
A classic cardigan in a deep orange hue benefits from the addition of an embroidered flower in eye-catching blue.
Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti for Judy Inc. Hair and makeup by Taylor Savage for M.A.C Cosmetics/judyinc.com. Model: Shelby Furber at Sutherland Models.
