DARING PAIR
All that shimmers is top of mind come December when it’s chic to shine on in a black-and-gold piece that glimmers like a frosty winter’s eve. A glittery mini-frock from Michael Kors Collection will lend star power to any festive occasion; pair a short hemline with a demure shoe like Charlotte Olympia’s graphic suede and leather flats. Striking patterning appears in Dodo Bar Or’s flowing organza shirt dress, while sensible but chic bags by Marc Jacobs and Sophie Hulme feature bold gold hardware. Swarovski takes sparkle to new heights with its earring jackets; they can be worn as studs but quickly transform into eye-catching evening accessories by adding a lengthy strand of stars. Time to twinkle.