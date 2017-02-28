FASHION
Elegantly waisted
“Hands-free” need not be a concept reserved for autonomous cars and mobile phones. Lighten your load while travelling, with the season’s hippest way to tote your essentials: the waist bag. Luxe brands including Marni, whose oversized belt bags were an over-the-top take on the trend, are set to elevate the style from its formerly maligned fanny-pack form through sleek silhouettes and novel patterning. A California-made Clare V. bag comes in a graphic dapple print, while Rebecca Minkoff’s studded version features a boho paisley motif. New York’s Rag & Bone offers a chic patent belt bag that would seamlessly transition from vacation time to city life. And if you’re the sort of frequent flier that likes to keep her options open, the Loeffler Randall cross-body can also be worn around the waist and Toronto-based Ela’s style converts into a clutch.