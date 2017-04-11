-
Prada added a flurry of feathers to its retro sportswear-focused spring collection.
Giana feather crown, $125 (U.S.) through www.eugeniakim.com.
Bonavista Juju large feather wall art, $149.99 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).
Balenciaga feather-embellished satin pumps, $1,575 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Lamu rose marabou sandal, $285 (U.S.) through www.brothervellies.com.
Hillier Bartley feather and gold-plated brooch, $355 through www.matchesfashion.com.
Nº21 feather trim T-shirt, $772 through www.farfetch.com.
Prada embellished wool and silk coat, €2,830 through www.mytheresa.com.
Alexander Wang feather Roxy mini bucket bag, $937 through www.shopbop.com.
