fashion
Flocking together
Make room for plumage, as spring yields a host of fine feathered pieces. Prada leads the pack with its current collection boasting technicolour feathery fringes; the label’s prim overcoat done in dove grey is a more subtle version of the look. You’ll find plenty of plumes southward, too. New York-based label Brother Vellies offers a pink marabou slide sandal that’s handcrafted in Ethiopia using traditional techniques. And Balenciaga’s lemon yellow pump features a trail of feathers down its side for a quirky touch. In a different direction, Eugenia Kim’s rainbow-hued feather crown will top off any look with a cheerful flourish. The feat of flight never seemed more within reach.