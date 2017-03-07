RAF’S RIFF



Raf Simons’ much-anticipated first collection for Calvin Klein was a star-studded event with past CK ambassadors such as model Brooke Shields and recently minted campaign stars including rapper A$AP Rocky both in attendance. Simons’ brooding, artistic sensibilities were obvious even before the show began, with an installation by artist Sterling Ruby acting as set design. Americana in disarray was the theme of both the artwork and the collection, with David Bowie’s 1985 song This is Not America scoring a display of western-style shirting, boxy grey suiting, quilted outerwear and feathered frocks.





Models walk the runway for the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2017. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Simons had a bounty of brand heritage to interpret for his inaugural outing, but many looks appeared to be derivative of what other designers including Jonathan Anderson and Christopher Kane have recently produced. For a label like CK and its many iconic categories, from minimalistic evening wear to classic denim, interpreting what each of them can mean to a new generation of consumers will take time. The dress Naomie Harris wore to the Oscars, from Simons’ newly launched Calvin Klein By Appointment line, was a triumph and demonstrated his ability to make special-occasion dressing feel fresh. Hopefully his reputation as a fashion darling who can do no wrong won’t diminish his desire to dig deeper into this new role.



MESSAGE ALERT

Ashish Gupta gives his customers reason to unabashedly assert their individuality.

As predicted by many a fashion month preview post, a number of brands chose to use their collections as platforms to push advocacy for political causes. Some examples, such as the homage to the art group Guerilla Girls at Tome in New York, and Ashish’s rainbow-hued sequinned pieces emblazoned with sayings like “Why be blue when you can be gay?” in London, came across as earnest attempts to show solidarity with marginalized groups.



Tome sends models of various sizes and ages down their runways.

In Tome’s case, the brand has often reinforced the idea that all women are beautiful by sending models of various sizes and ages down their runways. For Ashish Gupta, each season is seen as an opportunity to give his customers reason to unabashedly assert their individuality through a mashup approach to styling.

At the Versace show, however, where a cast of mostly white models paraded by with glib slogans such as “Unified” stitched into their toques, politics seemed more like a gimmick. Ditto the Public School show where President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats were re-worked to read “Make America New York.” Considering how many tongue-in-cheek caps have appeared at rallies and protests in the past few months, the stab at social commentary failed to make a novel statement.



MODEL CITIZENS

Somali-American model Halima Aden wears a Max Mara creation during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2017.

Thankfully, more that ever, brands are making greater strides to reflect a diverse fashion universe on their catwalks. Halima Aden, the first hijab-wearing model to sign with modeling agency IMG, walked in shows for Max Mara and Alberta Ferretti.

The Marc Jacobs show featured Canadian vitiligo activist Winnie Harlow, as well as transgendered model Casil McArthur. And Dries Van Noten’s 100th show championed timeless beauty by featuring models aged into their fifties, including Kristina de Coninck, who walked in Van Noten’s first runway foray in 1992.

STEPPING OUTRÉ

The accessory to covet for autumn is a statement shoe, and of the abundant options on display, the season’s best was a chunky mule from a new footwear line by New York-based label Sies Marjan.

New York-based label Sies Marjan released a new footwear line.

Prada’s show was full of its own fantastical footwear, from feather-fringed sandals to beaded suede knee-high boots.

Tall boots were also a hit at Saint Laurent, where options were slouched to Parisian-chic perfection. Tanya Taylor collaborated with Italian brand Coliac for a collection of highly covetable lace-up boots and slide sandals, some done up in velvet and others boasting floral motifs. Rochas’ crystal-embellished pointy flats and heels had a seductive versatility, and could be worn on a special occasion or dressed down with denim.



