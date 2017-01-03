For the last 12 months,
maximalists have had all the fun. The breakout success of
Alessandro Michele at Gucci gave the iconic brand new cachet and ignited a passion for idiosyncratic dressing, the likes of which we hadn’t seen since Vogue editor Anna
Dello Russo made hourly outfit changes a thing. While the
athleisure trend satisfied a legion of no-fuss dressers, it hardly inspired them. Take a look at the spring 2017 catwalks, however, and a sight for overstimulated eyes appears. Brands best known for sleek chic are back with a bounce in their step, refocusing our attention on sumptuous fabrics, novel textures and an asymmetry that gives their garments a contemporary flourish.
At Céline, drop shoulders were balanced by a skirt worn over trousers to create an effect that was off-kilter but certainly not kooky.
Micro-pleats played against smooth skins at Jil Sander, while Albertan designer MalorieUrbanovitch used gathering to great effect in a short safari-style jacket.
At the helm of Spanish label Loewe, Jonathan Anderson added a twist to the 170-year-old house’s history of leather work. All are excellent reasons to leave any frill-seeking behind.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.