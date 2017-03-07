For better or worse, music festivals are now intimately linked to fashion trends. What to pack for Coachella or Glastonbury is often as hyped up as who’s headlining the main stages. While those two celebrity-soaked mega-gatherings dominate Instagram feeds, there are many other destinations worth considering, for both the performances and the personal style. Here are five to visit (along with corresponding wardrobe suggestions).

Moogfest in Durham, North Carolina (May 18 to 21)

Named for the inventor of the synthesizer, Robert Moog, this electronic music festival is as geeky as it gets. Besides a sensory overload of sonic experiences, there are workshops exploring themes of synth building, Afro-futurism, techno-shamanism and trans-humanism.

FESTIVAL FASHION: Minimalist monochrome and the latest wearable-tech garments and gizmos.

Midburn in the Negev Desert, Israel (May 28 to June 2)

Everyone has heard of Burning Man, where the population of post-apocalyptic hippies descending on the Nevada desert explodes to over 60,000 every August. Lesser known is Midburn in Israel. Situated in the equally spectacular Negev desert, it’s smaller than the big burn, capturing the long-lost intimate vibe of the earlier stateside events.

FESTIVAL FASHION: Long, loose cotton garments to temper you day and night.

Secret Solstice in Reykjavik, Iceland (June 16 to 18)

The Prodigy and Foo Fighters are headlining this year’s international rock festival, but expect to also discover local acts from Iceland’s thriving music scene. The sun never sets at this latitude at the height of summer, so prepare for endless rays.

FESTIVAL FASHION: Gold to celebrate the sun – and shades, of course.

Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michigan (June 22 to 25 and June 29 to July 2)

Astounding visual art installations transform the deep woods of middle America into Middle Earth, where you’ll also happen to hear magical music.

FESTIVAL FASHION: Take inspiration from J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy worlds: silks if you’re elfin, linen if you’re a hobbit, or leather for dwarves.

Into the Valley in Rummu, Estonia (June 29 to July 1)

This year’s electronic festival is taking place in the ruins of an abandoned prison in a flooded quarry that was excavated by convicts under terrible conditions. In a dramatic reversal of fortune, expect world-class music, accommodations and food.

FESTIVAL FASHION: Sparkling crystals and precious gems to restore good vibes.