Five watches under $1,000 that will stand the test of time

There are very few things you can buy that both make nice gifts and will last a lifetime. A cast- iron pan, for instance, is something everyone should have, but doesn’t typically incite awed gasps and cries of glee from its recipients. Watches, on the other hand – those beautiful pieces of mechanical jewellery that also tell time – are a rarity in this way. They cost a bit more than a good-quality skillet, but they’re much more exciting to give.

While it’s by no means necessary to spend close to $1,000 to buy a nice-looking watch, this price point is where things start to get interesting. You have access to a much wider array of stylish choices from established brands, all of which will keep time for decades to come. While inexpensive watches are typically powered by quartz (battery-operated) movements, more costly ones tend to have automatic movements, complex arrangements of wheels, gears and springs that wind a watch using motion and gravity. Cheaper watches also tend to be focused on current fashion trends, and as a result aren’t designed to look good in five years, let alone 25.

Brands that have been in business for half a century or more offer the benefit of experience, with massive archives and iconic designs. They’re also more likely to stand behind their work for many years to come, offering service and maintenance on your watch should anything go wrong. The watches here are a few of my favourites in this sweet spot, equal parts design, quality and value. Much like that cast-iron pan, they’re all intended to provide faithful service well into the future, but they pair much better with a suit.