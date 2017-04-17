Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In bloom

Georgia O’Keeffe’s Oriental Poppies, on display at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Call it kismet that the Art Gallery of Ontario opens a retrospective on Georgia O’Keeffe this weekend; the American artist’s famous florals fit in nicely with the newly arrived season.

Of course, as noted in The Devil Wears Prada, the idea of buds – be them prim roses or tropical varieties – on the season’s fresh fashions might not be groundbreaking, but they sure are delightful. Take, for example, Tanya Taylor’s cheery tiered silk skirt or Peter Pilotto’s off-shoulder blouse; their neutral background is the perfect base for a vivid bouquet. Toronto-based accessories label Opelle has teamed up with designer Andrew Coimbra to give its chic backpack style a whimsical touch via a tone-on-tone embroidered rose pattern, while Kenzo updates a signature poppy scent with notes of bergamot and rose. Looks like florals for spring is nothing to turn your nose up at after all.

