JP Yim/Getty Images
JP Yim/Getty Images
Garden variety
If you long for lush landscapes when temperatures dip, give in to temptation and channel the overgrown outdoors with a wintery floral piece. Let Rodarte’s moody mix of silk and lace can be your guide: Be it Burberry’s indigo trousers or Needle & Thread’s ornate zip-up, decadent detailing rules. Ditto for Jeffrey Campbell’s knee-high boots featuring a stately bloom. For a pop of petals, look to Tory Burch’s mixed materials necklace, or Marni’s signature style of drop earrings done up in leather. A heady hit of carnation, mixed with pepper and cloves, comes by way of a new fragrance from Serge Lutens. It’s a sultry spritz sure to cure impending winter blues.