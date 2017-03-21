Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

fashion

Fringe factor

Spring will soon be off to a swish start, thanks to the season’s sweetest looks featuring fringe. The breezy texture was seen at Marco de Vincenzo’s artful presentation in Milan last year, where an array of pieces boasted shaggy detailing. The same effect is found in Aldo’s beaded multi-hued sandals, and Katerina Makriyianni’s jade-coloured earrings. More minimalist examples of the look include J.Crew’s spotted cotton sundress and AG’s slim denim with ankle-grazing threads. Loeffler Randall’s sleek leather clutch features a novel frayed texture. It’s a more refined take on the threadbare look, though entirely less distressing.

