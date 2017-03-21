Spring will soon be off to a swish start, thanks to the season’s sweetest looks featuring fringe. The breezy texture was seen at Marco de Vincenzo’s artful presentation in Milan last year, where an array of pieces boasted shaggy detailing. The same effect is found in Aldo’s beaded multi-hued sandals, and Katerina Makriyianni’s jade-coloured earrings. More minimalist examples of the look include J.Crew’s spotted cotton sundress and AG’s slim denim with ankle-grazing threads. Loeffler Randall’s sleek leather clutch features a novel frayed texture. It’s a more refined take on the threadbare look, though entirely less distressing.
Visittgam.ca/newslettersto sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram@globestyle.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.