Shanghai is a city developing at an astounding pace. What takes other cities 10 years to accomplish, Shanghai completes in one. The area in and around the city is home to some 60 million inhabitants and, by day, its bustling core is a destination for commerce, the arts and fashion, its streets teeming with the sort of well-dressed people found in any international city. But what sets Shanghai apart from other destinations are its centuries-old structures, magnificent gardens and places of worship, many of which remain much the way they have always been. Quiet can still be found in the city’s plentiful parks, which are filled with locals playing Mahjong and practicing tai chi. Surrounding these plots are mega structures that make up the Shanghai’s ever-changing skyline. By night, the city is illuminated with bright lights that reflect the town’s desire to be thought of as a buzzing, modern metropolis.

This is all to say that glamorous Shanghai is the perfect backdrop for a splashy fashion happening. On Dec. 15, the lamp posts that line the roads of the posh Jing’an District were hung with banners announcing “Max Mara Monopolis!” – a major cultural moment for the city hosted by Italian luxury label Max Mara. With countless high-end fashion houses vying for the attention of the large and important Chinese market, Max Mara, which has had a presence in China since the early 1990s, did something different: It presented a fashion show in a history-filled space in collaboration with one of China’s most prominent artists, Lui Wei. The event helped to remind attendees that the brand and its founding family posses the world’s second-largest privately owned art collection and supports creative endeavours around the world.

For the one-night-only event showcasing Max Mara’s pre-fall collection, a big white box obscured the runway inside the Shanghai Exhibition Centre. Courtesy of Max Mara

The over-the-top event also highlighted the growing trend of brands investing heavily in their pre-fall and resort collections. These mid-season offerings were once screened only for buyers looking for luxe basics to fill out store racks after customers had cleaned out the more fashion-forward pieces from the main spring and fall collections. Now, Chanel will take over the Paseo de Prado in Old Havana or Gucci will carve out a catwalk at Westminster Abbey to present these shows, flying in press, retailers and patrons from around the world to take in the scenes.



Max Mara’s venue in China was the Shanghai Exhibition Centre. For the one-night-only event, the exterior facade of the circa-1955 structure (built as a gift to China from the Soviet Union in celebration of communism) was bathed in pink light, and inside, a big white box obscured the runway. As the lights went down and the music began, the box lifted, revealing the stirring sculptural work of Wei.

Helen Feng of Nova Heart entertained the crowd. Courtesy of Max Mara

Parading past the works were models styled in a mix of Max Mara’s 2017 pre-fall collection as well as specially designed pieces conceived in collaboration with Wei that were available in Max Mara flagship shops and online immediately following the show. Geometric patchwork wrap coats, oversized cardigans and panelled dresses in the brand’s signature, sumptuous camel were constructed in a way that fused traditional Italian craftsmanship with forward-thinking technology, and frayed fabrics, trompe l’oeil prints and jacquards were patched together to resemble the blueprints of a city (urban space is a recurring theme in Wei’s work). Part of the show was dark and glamorous with sharp shoulders and cinched waists inspired by 1940s film noir and sirens of the big screen like Joan Crawford, followed by dresses and separates in more jovial hues. And the show closed on a lighter note with gauzy ruched skirts in tulle and splendid coats in a delicate colour combination of sage, lemon and sky blue.

Models took to the runway in the Max Mara’s film noir-inspired collection. Courtesy of Max Mara

The lighthearted mood of the fashion show’s finale extended to the splashy after party. Among the 2,000 or so gathered were local boldfaced names like model Emma Pei Bei. Bright young actresses like Tang Yan, Yu Feihong, Jiang Shuying and Zhang Li, mixed with art types including curator Francesco Bonami. Members of the Max Mara team on hand included creative director Ian Griffiths and decedents of founder Achille Maramotti including Luigi Maramotti, the current CEO and vice chairman of the holding company, Max Mara Fashion Group, and Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, who is focused on the retail arm of the brand in North America.

Nolan Bryant travelled to Shanghai as a guest of Max Mara. The company did not review or approve this article prior to publication.