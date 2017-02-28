It’s a cinch
Billowy, maxi, drooping shoulders and extended sleeves: Silhouettes are reaching new, challenging proportions with each passing season. With the aid of an eye-catching belt, however, keeping your look together is simple. It-label Cinq á Sept sent a multi-textured outfit that featured a denim obi-style piece down its spring 2017 runway, the tonal belt grounding the otherwise eccentric ensemble. Other brands making a case for waists include Marni, with its stretch belt that features graphic calfskin block detailing, and Maison Margiela’s opulent cincher. Slimmer styles come from Zero + Maria Cornejo and Reiss, which offers a wave-effect belt that would look especially dynamic with an LBD. And Balmain provides a variety of decadent waist-nippers that have become a signature of the Parisian house. It’s time to tie one on.