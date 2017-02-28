-
Leopard spots and ribbed knits are accented with an outsized wrap belt at Cinq á Sept’s spring show.
Balmain embellished crochet and suede waist belt, $3,210 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Marijan Hair-on wrap belt, $143 through www.braveleather.com.
Liebeskin wrapped double buckle high-waist belt, $128 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).
Marni wide stretch belt in calfskin, $290 (U.S.) through www.marni.com.
Missoni wide embroidered belt, $535 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com).
Bianca metal-detail belt, $135 at Reiss (www.reiss.com).
Isabelle Marant Lecce leather belt, $165 through www.ssense.com.
Zero + Maria Cornejo One-loop belt, $367 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com).
Maison Margiela snakeskin and calfskin belt, $781 through www.shopbop.com.
