BEHIND THE WHEEL

To mark its status as official timekeeper of the Monaco Grand Prix, Chopard created the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique watch to pay tribute to the competition, taking inspiration from the performance and style of classic race cars.

Grand Prix de Monaco Historique watch, $12,430 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com).

HANDS UP

Omega’s Moonphase model is water-resistant up to 100 metres and features a sapphire crystal display. A deep amber face straddles the line between formal and informal.

Omega Moonphase watch, $16,100 through www.omegawatches.com.

FACE TIME

The tone-on-tone palette of Bell & Ross’s Aviation piece is one of the big trends in watch design today, bringing a military aesthetic to a finely tuned machine.

Bell & Ross Aviation watch, $3,600 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com).

GEAR HEAD

A combination of stainless steel and titanium in the case of Tudor’s Heritage Advisor timepiece make it extra resilient, while the alligator-leather strap adds extra luxe.

Tudor Heritage Advisor watch, $6,350 through www.tudorwatch.com.com.

STRAP IN

Mixing a utilitarian square case with a classic round dial – and building in water resistance up to 500 metres – plays up the Triton brand’s diving heritage.

Triton Subphotique watch, $8,650 at L’Oro Jewellery (www.loro.ca).