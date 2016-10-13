Andre’ Lucat - SGP
KNIT WIT
Half cardigan and half blazer, your best bet for taking cover this fall is a smart woven jacket. Trim enough to fit under a coat, thanks to its loosely structured silhouette, it comes in a variety of fabrics from Berluti’s cozy lounge style in wool, to Z Zenga’s athleisure-inspired take. The brand’s Techmerino jacket is fashioned from 100 per cent merino wool processed to regulate heat and increase breathability – both ideal if you’re planning to wear it for the long haul. Trussardi’s knit full three-piece, in a dusty blue scheme, highlights the allure of adding woven textures to a suit. Embrace the rainbow with Missoni’s multi-hued blazer, complete with contrasting pockets. Feeling cozy never looked so sharp.