Leather-bound
Have you been feeling edgy lately? The cure might be autumn’s crop of leather jackets – from biker to bomber styles – that promise to take you through chillier months with maximum cool. Seven types of leather come together in Coach 1941’s patchworked shearling jacket, lending it a seventies vibe that’s updated by sporty ribbing. Iconic brand Givenchy and emerging designer Roberta Einer both employed crafty techniques to give leather weather new life. Einer’s Heartbeat jacket features woolly zigzags and beaded detailing, while Givenchy’s suede topper pops thanks to a bold metallic leather pattern. Brazilian designer Martha Medeiros mixes leather and lace in a zip-up that will seamlessly transition into spring. And Italian house Etro took the motorcycle jacket into maximalist territory with a painted floral motif and intricately embroidered dragon patch on the back. Minimalists can also rejoice: Reiss’s moto is a pared-down piece, free of bells, whistles and a collar. Just add attitude.