London calling: The top trends from the city’s recent fashion week

Big pockets, quirky beading and quilting: Here are the looks you’ll be wearing come fall, according to the industry’s most eclectic fashion week.

A model walks the runway at the ERDEM show during the London Fashion Week February 2017 collections on February 20, 2017 in London, England. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Craft show

How do you make a good design great? By adding a few beads and baubles, of course. At Toga, edgy draped pieces were elevated by sprinkles of bugle beads across collars and trouser hems. Christopher Kane added over-the-top iridescent blooms, lending a sophisticated eccentricity. And at Erdem’s psychedelia-infused show, beaded floral motifs sat atop sumptuous lace and sequined gowns.

A model wears a creation by designer Roksanda during their Autumn/Winter 2017 show as part of London Fashion Week in London, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Under cover

Although London was warm over the weekend, designers had cooler climes in mind as they presented an array of cozy puffers. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi’s bold flowery shawls and coats resembled duvets. Roksanda Ilincic took a demure approach to the trend with a striking cobalt blue cape. Quilted parkas and coats were jazzed up with rainbow stitching at Peter Pilotto.

Models walk the runway at the Simone Rocha show during the London Fashion Week February 2017 collections on February 18, 2017 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Pockets watch

No need for a handbag while wearing these designs. Steven Tai’s elegant coat has four pockets in which to stash your stuff. Ditto for Simone Rocha’s tweed suit complete with fur-lined pouches. J.W.Anderson’s take on hands-free included a dual-pocketed pinstriped dress.