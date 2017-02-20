London calling: The top trends from the city’s recent fashion week

Big pockets, quirky beading and quilting: Here are the looks you’ll be wearing come fall, according to the industry’s most eclectic fashion week.
Craft show
How do you make a good design great? By adding a few beads and baubles, of course. At Toga, edgy draped pieces were elevated by sprinkles of bugle beads across collars and trouser hems. Christopher Kane added over-the-top iridescent blooms, lending a sophisticated eccentricity. And at Erdem’s psychedelia-infused show, beaded floral motifs sat atop sumptuous lace and sequined gowns.
Under cover
Although London was warm over the weekend, designers had cooler climes in mind as they presented an array of cozy puffers. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi’s bold flowery shawls and coats resembled duvets. Roksanda Ilincic took a demure approach to the trend with a striking cobalt blue cape. Quilted parkas and coats were jazzed up with rainbow stitching at Peter Pilotto.
Pockets watch
No need for a handbag while wearing these designs. Steven Tai’s elegant coat has four pockets in which to stash your stuff. Ditto for Simone Rocha’s tweed suit complete with fur-lined pouches. J.W.Anderson’s take on hands-free included a dual-pocketed pinstriped dress.