-
Hermione dress, £450 through www.shrimps.co.uk. Sapphire Slice and Diamond drop earrings with Sevilla Motif in 18-karat white gold, $7,500 at JdJ (www.jdj-jewellery.com). Rayna shoes, $285 through www.zvelle.com.
(RILEY STEWART)
-
Mimya printed crepe maxi shirtdress, $175 (U.S) through www.themodist.com.
-
Bronte dress, $420 (U.S.) through www.aceandjig.com.
-
Liidokki dress, $395 through www.marimekkovancouver.com.
-
Loewe asymmetric long-sleeved dress, $2,875 through www.matchesfashion.com.
-
Roksanda asymmetric hem maxi dress, $2,231 through www.farfetch.com.
-
Solace London Else printed plissé-georgette midi dress, $565 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Next story
{{published_at}}