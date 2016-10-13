COMRAGS

Joyce Gunhouse and Judy Cornish have always played by their own rules. Since launching their label in 1983, the duo often declined a spot on the traditional fashion week calendar, instead focusing on hosting shopping events for their devoted base of customers. The success of Comrags is due, in large part, to the fact that each collection is a continuation of the last. “People can build their wardrobes,” says Gunhouse. “We don’t often have to buy new colours of threads because there’s always a little bit that we’ve done before in terms of colour and mood.”

The Comrags aesthetic can be best described as contemporized vintage; in the case of their spring collection, a frilled plaid dress is made with a print that’s been treated with a bleach-like substance to give it a washed-out look. Slouchy shapes and the addition of floaty bow details heighten the relaxed, romantic feeling of the pieces. “We sort of live in our own little vacuum,” Cornish says. “So we’re not slaves to trends, or what’s happening generally in the world of fashion. We’re able to do what we want.” www.comrags.com

JENNIFER TOROSIAN

Making its runway debut during Toronto Fashion Week last spring, Jennifer Torosian’s brand has steadily gained momentum since its launch in 2013. Having established her label as sportswear with a luxurious touch, Torosian built on her stable of well-tailored separates for spring, and introduced more event-appropriate pieces including a black cocktail dress embellished with a strip of jersey in shocking pink. “My customer is looking for pieces that are versatile, easy to wear, easy to layer, and that have a point of view,” she says of her collection favourites, which rely on a combination of comfortable silhouettes and technical fabrics.

One of Torosian’s signatures within each collection is an emphasis on prints – this season, florals dominate, appearing in a 3-D stretch jacquard and a new lace fabrication. “Our lace is custom made in Switzerland,” she notes. “I’m able to source these cool details and products from around the world and make a really great product in Canada.” Torosian will showcase her spring 2017 line as part of the FashionCAN event held at Yorkdale Shopping Centre on Oct. 17 – and the line has been picked up by the department store Simons for spring. www.jennifertorosian.com