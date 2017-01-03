Fashion’s next big thing will be warm-core if Karl Lagerfeld has his way. When the most recent Chanel Métiers D’Arts collection debuted at The Paris Ritz on Dec. 6, a snuggly, extra-long-sleeved sweater slouched over a metallic knit dress made its way down the catwalk during the show – a sign that the designer has luxe loafing on his mind. Plenty of comparably cozy-yet-chic options abound for holiday leisure time. Eberjey’s cable-knit leggings conjure thoughts of après-ski acts, such as warming up by the fire. Slippers from Montreal-based brand Port Franc are made from 100-per-cent virgin wool sourced from France and made in the country’s Charente region. And closer to home, graphic unisex cotton pyjamas, created by Jeremy Laing and Zin Taylor for the Fogo Island Inn shop, are printed and sewn by the island’s residents. Sleep tight.
