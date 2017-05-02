While warmer weather can trigger your impulse to undress, designers are currently making the case for covering up instead; dresses with ¾-length and full sleeves paired with midi to maxi hem lengths are currently all the rage. London-based label Shrimps offers a whimsical green-and-white gingham frock; it’s reminiscent of country picnics but looks decidedly sophisticated when worn with pointy flats and standout jewels. Loewe and Roksanda prove prim can also be fashion forward, touting covered-up looks with asymmetrical silhouettes. Breezier examples come courtesy of Marimekko and Ace & Jig, while Turkish brand Mimya’s graphic dress would stun on your next big night out.
Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.