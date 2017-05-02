Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Shroud and proud

While warmer weather can trigger your impulse to undress, designers are currently making the case for covering up instead; dresses with ¾-length and full sleeves paired with midi to maxi hem lengths are currently all the rage. London-based label Shrimps offers a whimsical green-and-white gingham frock; it’s reminiscent of country picnics but looks decidedly sophisticated when worn with pointy flats and standout jewels. Loewe and Roksanda prove prim can also be fashion forward, touting covered-up looks with asymmetrical silhouettes. Breezier examples come courtesy of Marimekko and Ace & Jig, while Turkish brand Mimya’s graphic dress would stun on your next big night out.

Odessa Paloma Parker

