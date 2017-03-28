If you feel the sudden urge to preen next time you’re face to face with a friend, it’s most likely because they’re sporting a pair of chic mirrored sunglasses. They’re not alone; the look is omnipresent this season, with Chanel touting it in a variety of novel frame shapes. Freda Banana handcrafts its quirky faux pearl-embellished frames at the brand’s London studio, and Ray-Ban’s new aviators feature an edgy detail across the bridge. Le Specs offers a vintage cat-eye for those who love the classics, and Karen Walker’s chunky frames are true statement makers for those who choose to see the world through rose-coloured glasses.
Reflecting cool
Chic mirrored sunglasses are everywhere this season