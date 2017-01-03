It seems as though every day brings a daunting new challenge for designers. If it’s not contemplating the fashion calendar and production schedules to determine if the see-now, buy-now model is even plausible for their businesses, it’s determining the merits of bricks-and-mortar retail versus e-commerce. It’s not surprising that all this flux has resulted in the dimming of some of the industry’s brightest stars, including last month’s announcement that critically acclaimed and award-winning brand Suno was shuttering after eight years.

But a new shining figure has appeared on the fashion landscape in the form of Sander Lak and his label Sies Marjan. The New York-based, Central Saint Martins-educated 33-year-old is approaching his label, which he launched last February for Fall 2016, with zeal, despite entering the industry at such a tenuous time. “People were asking me a lot of questions at the very beginning. ‘Why would you start something in this climate?’” he says. “The situation we’re in now – you can see it from two sides. You can see it on the negative side: It’s so risky – we have no idea where the industry is going, so why would you take the risk? But on the other hand, because there are so many shifts happening, it’s kind of an everyone-on-their-own situation, and for us as a new brand, to be able to fill in the spaces as we want, it’s very exciting and creatively very freeing.”

Lak’s employment history is likely to blame for his assured attitude; before launching Sies Marjan (the name is a combination of his Dutch mother and father’s given names), he worked for Dries Van Noten, a brand synonymous with luxury, artistry and adventurous colour and print use with a legion of devotees. But, as Suzanne Timmins, senior vice president and fashion director for Hudson’s Bay, points out, Lak’s breakthrough is not based on him being a “mini-Dries.” “Sander’s distinctive palette and un-fussy romanticism are reminiscent of Van Noten, but it’s clear that he is intent on carving his own path and creating his own signature,” she says.

The Room at Hudson’s Bay was the exclusive Canadian retailer of Sies Marjan for its first season, and Lak notes that it’s not only him and his team taking a leap with the fledgling brand. “We were really able to get the best people to stand behind it,” he says. “As a buyer, when you have a new brand that doesn’t have a history, it’s a risk. You have no idea whether we could get our production together, for example.”

Indeed, it wasn’t enough for Vogue runway show critic Maya Singer to praise the label, as she did with its first two offerings; she also likened the anticipation for the presentation of Lak’s spring/summer 2017 collection (all satiny textures, wrap silhouettes and Easter egg hues) to waiting for a great first date to call again.

Today, a designer must prove not only business competency (having product arrive at a retailer on schedule, for example) but also brand-building prowess. For Lak, that means updating an age-old practice in the industry. “I think this idea of fashion being un-relatable is old fashioned,” he says with regards to how many designers used to limit their clientele by leaning on the concept of a muse with a particular look that the majority of customers didn’t share. “I have to think about this universal idea of a woman,” he says. “It’s more a mentality.”

