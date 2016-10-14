Neck and neck
“We all just livin’ like off-the-shoulder tops are never going out of style,” comedian Mindy Kaling noted astutely on Twitter this past August. But after a long summer of collarbones taking centre stage, a great cover-up is afoot. Turtlenecks are a hero piece this season, championed by designers including Stella McCartney. She sent a ruffled turtleneck dress down the runway during her fall 2016 show, and other brands including Creatures of Comfort and Altuzarra followed suit, layering high-necked tops under floaty frocks. Miu Miu’s marled version is slightly oversized, as is MSGM’s slouchy striped sweater with graphic floral embroidery. A cheery pink knit by Shrimps features one of the label’s quirky hand-drawn characters. Sorry Kaling; cozy necks are hot, cold shoulders are not.