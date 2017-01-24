Style
If there’s a familiar feeling to Acne Studio’s flowing spring frocks, perhaps its patchwork motifs are the reason. The crafty hodgepodge patterning commonly used in quilting has cropped up in many collections. Jérôme Dreyfuss’s chain-strap bucket bag is a mish-mash of suede and leather that boasts an internal flashlight. Coach’s playful car-print dress also features plaid and floral prints, giving its charming silhouette a quirky update. For his bombastic ode to the 1980s and MTV, Marc Jacobs played with brash neon animal prints, and his python-and-tiger print sandals also feature strips of sequins and sparkles; a most unusual statement made through a traditional technique.