A NEW HUE

Consider upgrading your everyday outerwear to a down coat in a statement shade. The oversized pockets and leather accents of this bold yellow topper help it feel posh as well as practical. Shearling-lined parka $1,840 at Coach (www.coach.com). Hood by Air top, $910 through www.ssense.com. Lanvin trousers, $1,715 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com).

LINE ITEM

Don’t mistake cushiony trousers for snow pants. A tailored silhouette and unique quilting pattern means these bottoms are better suited to après-ski than they are the slopes. Diesel Black Gold bomber jacket, $495, vest (worn under jacket), price on request at Diesel (www.diesel.com). Acne Studios turtleneck, $490, Magnanni boots, $598 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com). Sacai trousers, $1,300 through www.ssense.com.

TRIPLE TAKE

Quilted doesn’t have to mean cumbersome. Even layered, a subtly inflated bomber, trousers and T-shirt still look structured. 3.1 Phillip Lim jacket, $1,750 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com). 3.1 Phillip Lim trousers, $595 through www.31philliplim.com. Nanamica top, $660 through www.ssense.com. Moncler boots, $680 at Harry Rosen (www.harryrosen.com).

VESTED INTEREST

The Milanese styling trick of pairing a down gilet with a suit is still the most wearable way to add a sporty twist to an otherwise polished look. Vest, $1,650, belt, $625, gloves, $825 at Burberry (www.burberry.com). Carven blazer, $960, trousers, $560 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com). Corneliani dress shirt, $325 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com). Ermenegildo Zegna tie, $200 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com).

MUFFLER MAN

Men who dread the scratchiness of a wool scarf can take advantage of nylon neckwear. It adds contemporary heft to a dark duffle coat thrown over an equally inky down layer. Jil Sander coat, $2,095 at Harry Rosen (www.harryrosen.com). Top, $395 (U.S.), scarf, $145 (U.S.) at Michael Kors (www.michaelkors.ca). Bell & Ross watch, $5,400 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com).

DETAIL JOB

For a puffer that’s equal parts fashionable and functional, Moncler is the go-to label. Look for a style with unique elements like this white jacket’s shearling placket and contrasting wrist straps. Puffer jacket, $2,225, camouflage tie, price on request, camouflage brogues, $950 at Moncler (www.moncler.com). Boss blazer, $850, trousers, $395, shirt, $365 at Hugo Boss (www.hugoboss.com). Belt, $500 at Burberry (www.burberry.com).