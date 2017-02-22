fashion

Royal crush

Diana: Her Fashion Story is a new exhibition that launched Feb. 24 at London’s Kensington Palace. The show explores the People’s Princess’s contribution to the style landscape, which included flamboyant millinery and her enviable off-duty denim.

Yet you need not be proximate to the throne in order to be just as chic; a few wardrobe updates will take you from layperson to Lady in no time. Diana loved wearing a blazer to tie together more casual ensembles, and Victoria Beckham’s little sister label offers a pinstriped number with a demure pleated hem for a bit of oomph. More formal occasions call for dramatic drop earrings and one of Di’s signature decolletage-baring dresses, such as Saloni’s bright red neoprene frock with bows at the shoulders. Crown your look with an eye-catching hat, such as one from Canadian designer Tierre Taylor.