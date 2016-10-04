Photos by Jamie Stoker

Hannah Weiland, Shrimps

Shown in Christie’s art gallery in the tony London neighbourhood of Mayfair, Shrimps – a brand best known for its quirky faux fur pieces – launched its spring collection amidst a spattering of Swarovski crystal-encrusted ceramic shells.

As a new, young brand, presentations offer the opportunity to create an immersive experience, introducing the audience to the whole world of the label. You can be more creative and expressive in the way you use the set and the way you choose to interact with the audience than with a traditional runway show.

I started from the beginning with presentations, and really enjoyed the journey of creating a world and scene. One of my favourites was our first one; it was quite simple – faux stone walls and floors – but was just so effective. There aren’t necessarily any qualities that I dislike about runway shows, however I think presentations allow more time for people to come and stop by. You can also get closer to the models and clothes to understand the collection more.

SHELL GAME For her latest presentation, Shrimps designer Hannah Weiland reflected her collection’s palette and textures in a gallery-like set of bejewelled shells.

So much goes into preparing for a presentation, but choosing the overall concept and theme is key; it can be different each time. Often the concept will grow out of the sentiment of the collection, or its colour palette, or from one of the inspirations. Other times, the venue can trigger an idea that can take advantage of the benefits of the space and showcase the collection best. The venue can be important but I think the most amazing set will have the most impact at the end of the day. That is what people remember most and it sticks in people’s minds. I work with the same set designer, Suzanne Beirne, who always has an amazing vision and knows Shrimps inside out. With Instagram being such an important tool to get the message across, strong visual moments are so key.





PHOTOS BY DAN & CORINA LECCA

Ramon Martin and Ryan Lobo, Tome

For its fifth-anniversary collection, New York-based label Tome drew inspiration from a core cast of muses (from Louise Bourgeois to Madonna) and booked a diverse cast of models to highlight the wearability of the line and its designers’ influences.

There is an element of choreography and theatre that exists within a runway show that we adore. As a designer, you control the sequence in which people see the collection and the sensory elements that come together when the model hits the runway (most importantly, the soundtrack and lighting). You want to be able to present your vision as one cohesive unit and a runway show gives you complete control in how you let that vision unfold. Beyond the collection looking its absolute best, which is always our number one priority, in the age of social media we’re considering how the collection could reach and engage women who are not able to attend the show. In the age of Snapchat and Instagram stories, video has become the most important visual medium and the runway show serves up digital content on a silver platter.

Each season, we’re inspired by different female artists and really inhabit their work while we’re putting the collection together. When you’re considering art, which is in essence an emotional and thematic experience, you’re able to reinterpret that in so many ways and the runway show is just one manifestation of that. We ask ourselves – what music would this woman be listening to; what would excite her the most? We also look for models that really embody that particular spirit in all it’s diversity, as opposed to sending an army of clones down the runway.

CASTING DIRECTION Tome designers Ramon Martin and Ryan Lobo eschewed the model monotony of most catwalk shows in favour of a diverse group of women who embody the eclectic nature of their garments. DAN & CORINA LECCA

Some of the most memorable runway shows were those of Alexander McQueen in the late nineties, when he really challenged the audience to contextualize the clothes then and there. Designers had traditionally shied away from pushing too much of a story within a collection as retailers and magazines were the ones with the creative licence [to create a narrative], but McQueen really helped pull that balance of power back towards the designer.

In conclusion:

Digital platforms are changing the way designers pursue their audiences. This discussion is not just about how they’ll consume the product once it’s off the runway, but about how they relate to the brand’s ethos. In a few seasons, I’m guessing we’ll start to see virtual reality-style engagement offering consumers a glimpse at the entire process of putting a collection together. Don’t consider this a debate about the final frontier of fashion; think of it as a step towards what’s next. – ODESSA PALOMA PARKER